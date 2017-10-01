Sano Returns In Twins Loss

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Twins slugger Miqguel Sano made his return to the starting lineup Saturday in the Twins 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Sano finished the night 1-4 with two strikeouts.

Max Kepler opened the scoring for Minnesota with a bases loaded walk in the 1st inning.

In the bottom of the 7th Minnesota was trailing 3-1 to the Tigers when Zach Granite singled to left and drove in Ehire Adrianza. The next batter, Joe Mauer, walked and the Twins had runners on 1st and 2nd with one out. Back-to-back pop-outs ended Minnesota's rally.