Sandra “Sandy” Towle, 74, Long Prairie

December 7, 1944 - January 23, 2019

A Celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 2, 2019 at American Lutheran Church for Sandra “Sandy” Towle, 74, of Long Prairie, who passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 while visiting family in Louisiana. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday, February 1, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and a private burial will be at Moses Dane Cemetery in Butrum, MN at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Sandy was born on December 7, 1944 to Albert and Ann (Nebel) Weidendorf in Mora, MN. She attended Centennial High School in Circle Pines, MN. On January 13, 1964 she married Anthony “Tony” Towle. Shortly after, the couple moved to Colorado Springs, CO where Tony served in the military. They returned to Pine County, MN where they lived until they moved to Swan Lake, MN in 1976. In 2000 they moved to Long Prairie, MN.

Sandy was a loyal loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Tony were members of the Country Cruisers Car Club. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring and collecting angels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She remained positive during her many health struggles. She was grateful for her successful heart transplant in 1994 and persevered through all of the follow-up treatments. Though her health was failing, she was determined to take one last trip to family in Louisiana. Sandy’s sharp wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her children and grandchildren all agreed when one affectionately said “she had a stern scowl that at the same time said that she loved you.”

Survivors include her husband Tony; daughter Sheila (Mike Goblirsch) Vanslow, Long Prairie; son Jim (Jacki) Towle, Clotho, MN; brothers Gary (Karen) Oberg, Atoka, TN and Earl Weidendorf, of Emily, MN; sisters Lynn (Bill) Hoover, Agnos, AK; Jackie (Harold) Winkelman, Alexandria, MN and Nancy (Dick) Asleson, Isanti, MN; four grandchildren Jenifer and Kristen Vanselow and Ronald and Lucas Towle; 6 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Ronald L Towle and her sister Betty Rhode.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to charity of your choice.