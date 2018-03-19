Sandra A. VanVickle, 67, St. Cloud

October 15, 1950 – March 18, 2018

Sandra Ann VanVickle, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be Friday, March 23,2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Sandra was born October 15, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Floyd “Lud” C. and Rose K. (Walter) VanVickle. Sandra was employed for over 30 years as a billing account clerk in St. Cloud. She was a member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church of Sauk Rapids. Sandra loved celebrating holidays, writing music and stories, bowling, fishing, bonfires and her beloved dogs.

Survivors include her siblings, Sally VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Sharon VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Susan VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Shelley (Dave) Jehoich of Clear Lake, MN; Steve VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Sheila (Terry) Finberg of St. Cloud, MN; Timothy VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Shirley (Dan) Nelson of Royalton, MN; and Thomas VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; and nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.