Sanders Heads to Minnesota to Stump for Ellison in AG Race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Minnesota to support Rep. Keith Ellison's bid for attorney general.

Sanders was set to headline a rally for Ellison Friday morning at First Avenue in Minneapolis. The pair was scheduled to hold a rally in Duluth later Friday.

The one-time presidential candidate's visit is the latest reminder of the high stakes surrounding the Democratic primary in the normally sleepy race for attorney general. And it could galvanize Democrats.

Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson triggered a mad dash to replace her last month by launching a last-minute bid for governor. Ellison, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, local attorney Matt Pelikan and others are running.