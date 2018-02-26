Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant Closes in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- A well-known pizza joint in Waite Park has closed its doors.
Sammy's Pizza and Restaurant is now closed.
Owners Tony Jerulle, Mike Jerulle and Rich Chalupsky posted on Sammy's website and Facebook page that the decision to close the Waite Park location was not easy.
"It’s with heavy hearts that we are announcing the closing of Sammy’s Pizza & Restaurant in Waite Park...[We] would like to sincerely thank all of the customers who have dined with us over the past several years. We thoroughly enjoyed serving you and also being a part of such a great community in Waite Park/St. Cloud."
The owners and long-time general manager Darrel Glines say that you can still get your Sammy's fix at another one of their 13 locations.
Sammy's Pizza opened their first restaurant in Hibbing, in 1954.