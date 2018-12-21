Salvation Army Making Final Push to Meet Holiday Goal

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Salvation Army is getting close to meeting its fundraising goal for the 2018 holiday season.

As of Monday, December 17th, the organization has raised nearly $350,000. This is roughly $31,000 more than last year's total.

Donation numbers are up in all categories including mail appeals, and red kettle collections.

If you would like to give to the Salvation Army during this year’s campaign, you still have ten days left to do so.