Salsa Fest Back for 2nd Year in Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE -- From mild to spicy your taste buds can dive into many flavors of salsa next month.

The 2nd Annual Salsa Fest is being held on September 22nd at the Todd County Fairgrounds in Long Prairie.

Zachary Paige is with the Sustainable Farming Association. He says there is still time to register for the salsa making contest.

The contest forms are on our website. It's not to hard, only a few pages. There are some regulations, and the winner of the contest gets a couple hundred dollars.

Entry fee is $10 per salsa recipe. The event includes salsa dancing, live music, kids activities and local farmers market.

Paige say they made some changes in year two to better accommodate guests.

A lot of people told us they were still at work, even though it was a Saturday. They said more people would come if we pushed it a little bit later and that's what we did.

Admission to the event is $5 per person, kids 12 and under are free. The festival runs from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.