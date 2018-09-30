Sally A. Milstroh, 87, St. Cloud

February 2, 1931 - September 28, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Sally Milstroh, age 87, of St. Cloud who passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sally was born February 2, 1931 to Florian and Alice (Johnson) Stans in Shakopee. She married DeWane W. Milstroh on April 26, 1953 in Chaska. She moved to the St. Cloud area in 1965 and worked at St. Cloud State University in Health Services, retiring in 1992. Sally was a member of BETA Sigma Fi’ and also an active member at Atonement Lutheran Church and was a part of Circle and Meals on Wheels. Sally was a loving and loyal friend who enjoyed taking care of others. She enjoyed traveling to Arizona, sitting in the sun, sipping wine and playing golf. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Sally is survived by her children, Christy (Ronald) Stoffel of Grand Rapids, Nikki (Dani) Priebe of Becker, Tammie (Jon) Schwanberg of Rochester, Scot Milstroh (Kris) of Richmond; eight grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Jeremi, Allie, Hannah, Sam, Kasey, Jess; five great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Wanda) Stans of Eden Prairie and Alan Stans (RoseAnne) of Merrifield. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, DeWane on March 17, 2000.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.