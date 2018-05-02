Run For The Roses: The Kentucky Derby Is This Saturday

KENTUCKY DERBY 2018

Is this like the best kept secret in Minnesota? Why don't I hear anybody talking about "The Run For The Roses"? The 1st leg of the Triple Crown thoroughbred event? It's the most exciting 2 minute sport you'll ever watch. It's the Super Bowl of horse racing...and your heart feels like it's going to explode for those 2 minutes of fame.

THIS YEARS DERBY

The Kentucky Derby takes place every year, the 1st Saturday in May, at Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky. For whatever reason, the more UNPOPULAR running of the Kentucky Oaks, which is the Kentucky Derby for 3 year old Fillies, is Friday. What about the Me Too movement? Hmmmm...

There will be 20 horses in this year's derby, competing for a cash prize of 2 Million dollars.

TUNE IN

You can watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC at 1030 am., or you can stream it on Fubo TV, which you can try for free.

This is an all day event, with the actual race happening in the late afternoon, between 5:30 and 5:45pm central time. The race is 1 1/4 mile dirt track race at Churchill Downs in Louisville; only about 2 minutes long...so don't miss it! The races following it will be The Preakness Stakes, the 3rd Saturday in May, and then the Belmont Stakes, which will be held Saturday, June 9th this year.

THE TRIPLE CROWN

The Kentucky Derby is the first race of three toward the Triple Crown. It hasn't happened very often; but every now and then, ONE horse will win all three races. The Belmont and The Preakness Stakes will follow. 1 3/16 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Maryland. Then off to the Belmont in June. The Belmont takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, and it's a 1.5 mile long track.

The 1973 Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown winner Secretariat holds the track record, and the world record on a dirt track at 2:24.

PLACE YOUR BETS