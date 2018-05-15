Royal Wedding Rumors…Will My Rumors Become Reality?
Another royal wedding this weekend. Meghan Markle will be the lucky girl to marry Prince Harry. The wedding is scheduled to take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this coming Saturday. T:he seating of guests begins at 9:30 am.
I have lots of questions, and there are nothing but a lot of rumors floating around.
RUMOR HAS IT....
- Rumor has it that Meghan will wear a dress valued at over $100,000.
- Rumor has it that Meghan's father will NOT walk her down the isle, due to the staged photos of her father preparing for the wedding, and because of a recent heart attack.
- Rumor has it there will be NO maid of honor. I'm sure her BFF from Canada Jessica Mulroney, is sort of upset. No worries though...She is still expected to be there as an honored guest.
- Rumor has it The Spice Girls are going to perform at the wedding...or after the wedding? All of them have been invited, I guess we'll have to wait and see.
- Harry had to get permissions from the Queen to marry Meghan. The Queen issued a formal declaration giving the couple her blessing.
- Rumor has it that the couple will leave for a honeymoon in Africa right after the wedding, but it looks like this one is NOT true. Supposedly the honeymoon will be postponed...They need to get right back to work.
- Rumor has it that the royal titles to be given to Harry and Meghan will be The Dutch and Dutchess of Sussex...but we won't know until the Queen grants them their title; by tradition.
- Rumor has it that ALL of Princess Diana's siblings will be in attendance for the wedding ceremony.
- Rumor has it the Arch Bishop of Canterbury will be officiating the wedding.
- Rumor has it that Meghan will wear the Spencer Tiara, in honor of Princess Dianna.