Rox Sign 3 From BYU

The St. Cloud Rox signed 3 players from Brigham Young University today.  The 3 are pitchers Kenny Saenz and Jake Suddreth and catcher/infielder Noah Hill.  Saenz played 12 games for the Rox last season and had a 4.66 ERA in 54 innings with 76 strikeouts.

Suddreth is a right handed sophomore at BYU and Hill is a junior catcher/infielder for the Cougars.

The St. Cloud Rox begin the season May 29 at Willmar at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35.  The Rox home opener is June 1st against Mankato at 7:05.  Hear all Rox games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

