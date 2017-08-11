Rox Halt Express With Thursday Win

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 7-4 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 41-28 with three games left in the regular season.

St. Cloud was led by Daniel Schneeman's three-hit night, which included a pair of runs scored and two runs batted in. Kyle Boser picked up the win with 5.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits.