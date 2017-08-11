Rox Halt Express With Thursday Win
The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 7-4 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 41-28 with three games left in the regular season.
St. Cloud was led by Daniel Schneeman's three-hit night, which included a pair of runs scored and two runs batted in. Kyle Boser picked up the win with 5.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits.
The Rox will host Eau Claire Friday night for their final regular season home game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.