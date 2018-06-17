Rosanne M. Poganski, 79, St. Cloud

January 1, 1939 – June 13, 2018

Rosanne Margaret Poganski, age 79, St. Cloud, MN died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, surrounded by her family, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A celebration of Rosanne’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rosanne was born January 1, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN to William E. and Malinda (Reischl) Goedker. She was the first baby born at the St. Cloud Hospital in 1939 and thus given the title of “New Year’s Baby”. Rosanne married Herbert J. Poganski on February 7, 1959 in Sauk Rapids, MN. She worked and raised five children on the family farm. Rosanne enjoyed shopping, garage sales, word searches and was an amazing cook.

Survivors include her children, Mitchell (Pat Elliott) Poganski of Foley, MN; Alan Poganski of St. Cloud, MN; Linda Rein of St. Cloud, MN; Judy Long of Mankato, MN; Amy (Jimmy) Hopper of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, William (Karen) Goedker of Helena, MT; James (Nancy) Goedker of St. Cloud, MN; Joseph (Abby) Goedker of Naples, FL; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren with another due soon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert on May 8, 1986 and brother Thomas Goedker.