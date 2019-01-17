Ronald H. Benoit, 72, St. Cloud

April 15, 1946 - January 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Ronald H. Benoit, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the church and also 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6PM on Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ronald was born on April 15, 1946 in St. Cloud to Herbert and Clara (Rosha) Benoit. He married Rosemary (Witschen) Benoit on April 23, 1966 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta. He was a salesman at Farm Service in St. Cloud for many years and was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Ronald enjoyed amateur baseball, playing and coaching the St. Augusta Gussies, hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his children, Tim (Jenny) of St. Cloud and Jason of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kirsten, Adam and Stephanie Benoit; great grandchild, Amiya Patterson; siblings, Dianne Bauer of Marysville, WA, Janet (Wayne) Shamla of Buffalo, Renee (Mark) Kunkel of Pearl Lake, Karen (Gary) Cater of Clearwater and Sandy Benoit of St. Augusta and special friend, Patti Powell.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary (November 23, 1999); brother, LeRoy “Butch”; sisters, Joanne Benoit, Bonnie Benoit and Donna Benoit.

Ronald’s family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice, the U of M Fairview Hospital and the people who graciously donate their organs. Because of this, Ronald was able to live a longer and fulfilling life.