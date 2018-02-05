Roman Braunberger, 79, Foley

October 5, 1938 - February 5, 2018

Roman Braunberger age 79 of Foley, passed away February 5, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be private. Roman Buddy Braunberger was born October 5, 1938 in Harvey, North Dakota to Rudolph and Bertha (Reiswig) Braunberger. He married Sharon Hake on August 25, 1962 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Roman worked for a roofing factory; repaired air compressors; worked in building maintenance and was an over the road trucker for several years. After his retirement, the couple moved near Morrill where they lived for 20 years. Roman could fix almost anything and especially liked repairing and working on vehicles. He enjoyed watching the deer around his home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Foley, and brothers and sisters; Roy, Richard, Ronnie, Delilah Reile and Judy Berg.