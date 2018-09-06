Roger Nelson, 60, Foley

March 2, 1958 - September 5, 2018

Roger Nelson, age 60, of Foley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 10, 2018 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church. Pastor Jeff Starnes will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 Sunday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Roger David Nelson was born March 2, 1958 in Momence, Illinois the son of Wesley and Jeanette (Seagren) Nelson. He lived and worked in the Foley area most of his life. Roger was the guy many would call for help with repairs or handyman work. He enjoyed working with his hands, tinkering, and fixing things. He had a passion for wildlife and the outdoors. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Roger loved to watch the many deer, birds, and other wildlife that made their home on his land.

Roger is survived by his children: Nina Kutz, Katie Nelson, and David (Robin) Nelson; grandchildren: Kendall, Xander, Keagan, Sylas, Larenz, and Hope; mother, Jeanette Nelson; sister, Diane (Dave) McClure; brother, Ken Nelson (Michelle Eason); as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Wesley Nelson.