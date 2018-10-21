Rodney Gilsrud, 54, Santiago

August 8, 1953 - October 17, 2018

Rodney Gilsrud, age 54, of Santiago, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Clear Lake, Minnesota. Memorial services for Rodney will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Cemetery in Benson, Minnesota at a later date.

Rodney Dale Gilsrud was born August 8, 1964 in Benson, Minnesota the son of Roger and Donna (Groskreutz) Gilsrud. He graduated from Benson High School in 1983 and went on to graduate with honors from St. Cloud State University with a major in Industrial Engineering. He worked in Winnebago, Minnesota and Federal Cartridge in Anoka for 20 plus years. Rodney was very involved in politics and served as a campaign manager for local candidates. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, snowmobile racing, bench rest shooting, and gardening. He enjoyed reading, blacksmithing, and had great compassion for animals. Rodney was musically talented, playing multiple instruments and Taps for many funerals. He was a life member of the NRA.

Rodney is survived by his mother, Donna of Litchfield; sister, Pamela (Duane) Matti of Stacy; brother, Ronald (Stephanie) of Richmond; sister-in-law, Tara Gilsrud of Seminole, FL; nephews, Eben Matti and Anders Matti; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger in 2016 and brother, Eric in 2012.