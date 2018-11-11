ROCORI Communities Hosting Vietnam Veteran Ceremony

COLD SPRING -- Over 53,000 Americans died in Vietnam and their sacrifice, along with the sacrifices of the Vietnam Veterans still living will be honored at ROCORI High School Monday.

The ceremony will be at 10:25 a.m. in the school's gym.

All Veterans who served in an active-duty role from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975 -- regardless of location -- are invited to participate. Pre-registration is not required.

Around 9-million Americans served during that period, and the ceremony makes no distinction between Veterans who served in-county, theatre or those stationed elsewhere during the period.