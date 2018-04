The Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-98 Thursday night in Texas. The Timberwolves fall to 29-18 on the season with the loss.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 22 points and 16 rebounds. Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 30 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves will take on Toronto Saturday night at Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.