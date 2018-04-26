Rockets Eliminate Timberwolves In Game 5
The Timberwolves saw their season end with a 122-104 loss in Game 5 at Houston to the Rockets. Minnesota led by 4 at the half but were outscored 30-15 in the 3rd quarter and 37-30 in the 4th. Houston made 18-44 from 3-point range and were led by Clint Capela with 26 points and 15 rebounds and James Harden added 24 points.
Minnesota was led in scoring by Karl Anthony Towns with 23 points and 14 rebounds and Jamal Crawford added 20 points. Minnesota's Jimmy Butler is proud of what they accomplished this season and is hopeful for next season.
Houston advances to play either Utah or Oklahoma City in the 2nd round.