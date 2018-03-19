Rochester Riverfront Development Raises Concerns about Scope

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Some city planners and residents are concerned about the scope and timeline of a proposed $257 million riverfront development in Rochester.

Bloom International Realty's 925,000-square-foot development in the city's Destination Medical Center zone would include housing, retail, parking and a hotel.

DMC Board Member R.T. Rybak calls the project a "home run.'' But City Councilman Nick Campion says some are concerned that the project is too much too fast.

The council will review the proposal Monday, and the DMC Corp. board will review it Thursday. Construction on the project could begin later this year.