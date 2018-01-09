Robert J. Trunk, 91, Princeton

April 1, 1926 - January 6, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 12:00 PM at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, Princeton, for Robert J. Trunk, 91, who passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2018, while surrounded by family. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM.

He was born to Earnest and Gertrude (Heath) Trunk on April 1, 1926, in Baldwin Township. He spent his entire life in Princeton, MN.

Robert joined the Army from 1944-48 and served overseas during World War II where he received the Bronze Star. After the war, he moved back to Princeton and met the love of his life Phyllis Boyn. They were married in Princeton, MN, on April 17, 1950, and raised three sons, Steven (Kate) Minneapolis, Paul (Deborah) Clearwater, FL, and Michael (Marilyn) Princeton.

He worked for many years delivering propane gas for Federated Co-op. He also worked for Princeton Power Plant and spent many years delivering milk for Kemp’s Dairy and Marigold Foods. Robert served on the American Legion Color Guard for 30 years. He also was a dedicated volunteer at Sherburne Wildlife Refuge and was Volunteer of the Year. He loved nature. He was a life-long active member of Christ of Light Catholic Church.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; an infant son; and siblings, Loren, Clair, Mary, Adeline, Delores, and Ed. He is survived by his wife of 67 years; sons; sisters, Kathryn (Wahlen) Stay, Helen Bergman; brothers, Joe (Kay), David (Marlene); and sister-in-law, Marvel Trunk. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jonathan and Ian; eight step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie, John, Jeremiah, Josh, Jill, Erin, and Conor; five great-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.