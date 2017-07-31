Robert J. Rengel, 89, St. Cloud

March 6, 1928 - July 29, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Robert J. Rengel, 89 of St. Cloud who passed away at Brookdale of Sauk Rapids on Saturday. Rev. Douglas Liebsch will officiate and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Robert J. Rengel was born on March 6, 1928 in St. Cloud to John and Gertrude (Thelen) Rengel. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1946 and attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, graduating in 1951. Bob served his country in the United States Army. He was married to Rita (Miller) Zirbes on December 26, 1969 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. This marriage was a “package deal”, blessing Bob with not only a wife but three children. Bob worked as a Bank Examiner with FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) for over 30 years, retiring on December 3, 1983. Bob was very fortunate to have enjoyed many years of retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and above all, his faith was very important to him. Bob enjoyed being in the great outdoors where landscaping, gardening and fishing were just a few of his favorite pastimes. He was a proud Johnnie, a season ticket holder and great supporter for St. John’s University Football.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Rita of St. Cloud; stepchildren, Cheryl (Jason Chapman) Henry of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Julie) of Clearwater and Lisa Zirbes of Green Bay, WI; brothers and sister, Donald “Fritz” (Carol) of Sartell, Donna Eller of Arlington, VA, Joanne Potter of Santa Maria, CA and John (Dee) of St. Cloud; and step grandchildren, David (Courtney) Henry, Maurice Henry, Scott Henry, Troy Henry, Donald Henry, Cassie (Kyle) Burklund and Kyle Zirbes. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Rengel.

Rita and her family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, especially Mary Ann, Tiffany, Deanna, Kelley and Jeanette for their exceptional care.