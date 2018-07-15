Robert “Bob” Beaver, 86, St. Cloud

April 8, 1932 - July 14, 2018

Funeral services will be private for Robert “Bob” Beaver, age 86, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born April 8, 1932 in Foreston to Arnold & Isabel (Burns) Beaver. He married June Jurgens on December 26, 1953 in Foreston. Bob was a Foreman for the MN Department of Transportation and served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Cloud American Legion Post 76, St. Cloud Chapter 9 D.A.V. and St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was an usher and helped with the men’s breakfast for many years. Bob enjoyed yardwork, reading, watching investigative TV, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid Vikings, Twins and Lynx fan! Bob was dependable, organized, hard working, steady, strong and sure.