Robert “Bob” A. Lunser, 78, Grey Eagle

February 24, 1940 - October 20, 2018

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Peace United Church, 524 Central Ave, Long Prairie for Bob Lunser who died Saturday at the CentraCare Health Care Hospital in Long Prairie. Rev. David Christenson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Bob was born February 24, 1940 in Round Prairie Township to Emil & Olga (Tabatt) Lunser. He married Jane Drong on October 22, 1960 at Zion United Church of Christ in Long Prairie. Bob has lived in the Long Prairie area his entire life. He farmed on the family farm and began working as a carpenter for Hart’s Press which later became Banta. He was a jack-of-all trades and could pretty much fix anything. He loved spending time deer hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a great story teller.

Survivors include his wife Jane, son Danny, grandchildren, Mathew and Krystal Lunser, great grandchildren, Parrish and Amity, and brother, Edwin Lunser.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brothers, Roselyn Eckel, Rueben, and Arthur Lunser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Deer for Habitat.