Robert “Andy” E. Anderson, 90, Sartell

September 21, 1927 – November 30, 2017

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Country Manor Care Center Chapel, Sartell, MN. Rev. Ken Ferber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Robert was born September 21, 1927 in Salem, SD to Helmer and Myrtle (Fisher) Anderson. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947. On March 25, 1951 Robert married Donna Marie Boese in Parker, SD. Robert was employed by Eastman Kodak for 5 years and then for 3M Corporation for 35 years. He was active in bible study at the Union Gospel Mission and a volunteer for SCORE. Robert was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved to golf, play bridge, and pinochle and watch the Minnesota Vikings. Andy also loved the people, activities and staff at Country Manor Senior Community.