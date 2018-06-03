Roasario’s 3rd Homer of Game Lifts Twins Over Indians

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After suffering through a historic streak of walk-off losses, the Minnesota Twins were only too happy to reverse the trend.

Eddie Rosario hit his third homer of the game, launching a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Twins over the Cleveland Indians 7-5 Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Twins tied the 1968 Pirates and 2010 Mariners with their eighth walk-off loss in their first 50 games.

"As many as we've experienced, we haven't had a lot of those chances to see the home-plate celebrations," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "The right guy did it. I didn't see exactly what happened at home plate, but I'm sure it was pretty festive."

Rosario became the first Twins player to have a pair of three-homer games. He also hit three home runs last June 13 at home against the Mariners. Harmon Killebrew and Tony Oliva are among the Twins who did it once.

Minnesota beat the AL Central-leading Indians for the third straight day.

Cleveland closer Cody Allen (2-2) walked Brian Dozier to lead off the ninth. Then he fell behind Rosario 2-1.

With the heart of the Twins' order coming up, Rosario knew Allen couldn't afford to put another runner on, and he was ready for what came next.

"After he threw me a second ball, I knew he was going to throw me a fastball," said Rosario, who popped up a 2-0 pitch against Allen when they faced each other on Thursday. "It was up, and he throws 95, but I stayed through the ball. I didn't know where the ball was going, but I wanted to try to finish the game."

Rosario, who began the day with 10 homers, hit a solo homer in the first inning and another solo home run in the seventh. Brian Dozier also homered for the Twins, whose struggling offense erupted for 29 runs in the four-game series.

Edwin Encarnacion hit two long home runs for Cleveland, and Michael Brantley's solo shot off Addison Reed in the eighth tied it at 5.

"I thought today was one of those days where he'd put us on his shoulders and we won," manager Terry Francona said of Encarnacion. "Well, we didn't. And it kills you. But, if he starts to heat up like that . boy, that'll be tremendous."

Encarnacion's second homer was a three-run shot in the sixth that put Cleveland on top 4-3. Reliever Ryan Pressly came on with a runner on second and two out, but he walked Jose Ramirez before Encarnacion hit the first pitch for his 16th homer of the season.

Dozier led off the seventh against Indians starter Mike Clevenger with his ninth homer of the season to tie it at 4. Rosario then greeted reliever Tyler Olson with his second homer of the game.

Fernando Rodney (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the victory.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson was perfect through the first four innings, striking out six batters. Encarnacion led off the fifth with a 434-foot drive to the second deck in left field.

The Twins are 4-2 against the Indians this year.