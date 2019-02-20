River Lakes Blanks Little Falls Tuesday

The fifth-seeded River Lakes boys hockey team upset #4 Little Falls 2-0 Tuesday night at Exchange Arena in the Section 6A quarterfinals.

The Stars' Ethan Howard got River Lakes on the board with just :13 left in the opening period for a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. After a scoreless second period, the Stars' Cam Lemke notched a goal at 8:43 of the third period for a 2-0 River Lakes lead.

Blake Vogt made 18 saves for River Lakes to earn the shutout in net.

River Lakes will take on top-seeded Cathedral Saturday at the MAC in the Section 6A semifinals. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.