Rita Silvers, 95, Albany

October 29, 1923 - December 31, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rita Silvers, age 95 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Church of the Seven Dolors in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rita passed away peacefully Monday, December 31, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Thursday and again from 10:00 AM until the time of the service Friday at the church in Albany. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rita was born October 29, 1923 in Farming to Ben and Theresia (Rolfes) Dingman. She married Ervin Silvers on October 22, 1946 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Farming. Rita and Ervin farmed over 40 years near Farming before retiring to Albany. Rita was a homemaker, raising their 11 children. She worked at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home for a short while. She was a former member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church, the St. Catherine's Christian Mothers and several Mission Groups. Rita sang in the church choir for many years. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children; Teri Meade, Beulah, WY; Ken (Arlene) Silvers, Sauk Rapids; Gil (Diane) Silvers, Rice; Linda Schlangen, Cold Spring; John (Carol) Silvers, Rosemount; Ann (Lynn) McClintock, St. Cloud; Joan (Rich) Ritter, Sartell; Dennis (Gerise) Silvers, Lonsdale; Donny (Brenda Brannan) Silvers, Waite Park; Gary (Lora) Silvers, Avon; and Cindy (Bruce) Berghorst, Albany. She is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ervin in 2011 and her sons-in-law, John Meade and Tom Klein; her brothers, Tony Dingman, Edgar Dingman, Jerome Dingman; sisters, Stella Brinkman and Vernie Schaefer.

Rita's family would like to thank the staff of Mother of Mercy Campus of Care and the St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.