Richard “Rich” J. Sproessig, 96, Princeton

November 7, 1920 - September 6, 2017

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, for Richard “Rich” J. Sproessig who passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Elim Home, Princeton. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Immanuel Cemetery, Princeton, MN, with military honors.

Rich was born to the late Robert O. and Margaret Linz Sproessig in Princeton. Rich served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Rich married Ruth Ann Bost on August 27, 1949, in Princeton. He worked for the Elk River Tile Factory as a concrete worker.

Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, gardening, picking all types of berries, chopping wood, cracking all kinds of nuts that have been brought back from Texas, being outside, and hauling his grandkids around.

Rich is survived by his children, Richard Roy Sproessig of Princeton, Michael L. (Joyce Anne) Sproessig of Princeton, and Barbara J. (Lee) Mathiason of Milaca; his aunt Doris Janeke and brother-in-law John C. Bost. Rich is also survived by six grandchildren, Rich, Cheryl, Shelia, Mike, David, and Amy; nine great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.