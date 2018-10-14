Richard “Dick” H. Mitchell, 87

January 22, 1931 - October 11, 2018



Memorial Services will be held at the Freshwaters United Methodist Community Church, Brook Campus, 6823 305th Ave NW, Princeton, MN, on Friday, October 19, 2018, at 11 AM for Richard “Dick” Mitchell who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home on Thursday, October 11. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN, at a later date with full military honors.

Dick was born to the late Harry and Marie (Luchen) Mitchell in Pipestone, MN. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He married Shirley McKenzie on May 28, 1955, in Cedar, MN. Dick was a mechanic for his working career for the Bemis Company.

Dick enjoyed fishing, being a mechanic, gardening, fixing and repairing most anything, farming, John Deere tractors, his 1931 Ford Model A, and his dog, Trinity.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; sons and daughters, Grant (Penny) Mitchell of Ramsey, Debra (Glenn) Comstock of St. Francis, Patricia (Arden) Koosmann of Blaine, Richard (Laurie) Mitchell of Cambridge; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; and one sister.