Rice Officials Vote To Interview Council Member Candidates

RICE -- Rice officials have decided to hold interviews for the six candidates vying for the open city council seat.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to bring in the candidates individually to discuss why they would be best suited for the position.

The candidates who applied for the vacant city council seat include Kyle Walter , Eric Loberg , Kenneth Nodo , Laura Douvier , Anne Pressnall , and Michelle Keller .

The seat became available when former council member Brian Skroch was appointed mayor following the resignation of Erik Bonde .

Interviews are expected to take place before their next council meeting in March, with hopes of making a decision during the meeting.