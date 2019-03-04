Rice Officials Appoint, Swear In Newest Council Member

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

RICE -- Rice has filled an open seat on the city council.

During Monday's meeting the council voted to appoint Kyle Water to the position. He was sworn in following the appointment.

Walter is the Program Manager for the new Tech High School construction.

Other candidates who applied for the position included Eric LobergKenneth NodoLaura DouvierAnne Pressnall, and Michelle Keller.

The seat became available after former council member Brian Skroch was appointed mayor following former mayor Erik Bonde's resignation.

His term will expire in 2020.

