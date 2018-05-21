Rice Elementary Principal Spends School Day on the Roof [VIDEO]

RICE -- You won't find Rice Elementary principal Sue Paasch in her office Monday, instead you'll be directed to the school roof.

The change of scenery is part of a bet Paasch made with the students during their Walk for Life Event earlier this month.

The goal was for students to raise $1,500 dollars just in coins. The week before the event they were only at $900 and I thought I was safe. But in the end they raised $2,200 in coins so I'm on the roof.

Paasch is spending the entire school day on the roof, occasionally having a few visitors to play a game or two.

We have what we call 'path tickets" so if kids are doing positive things they earn those. All last week the students earn them and we drew a name from each classroom to come on the roof.