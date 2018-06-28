Rice Companies Announces Purchase of Gosewisch Construction

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids construction company is expanding their services. Rice Companies announced Thursday they have bought Makato-base Gosewisch Construction.

This is the second acquisition for the company, who acquired Raske Construction in Cosmos back in 2013.

CEO/President Chris Rice says:

the addition will help expand our services and better serve our customers in southern Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota.

Rice says the plan to retain all of Gosewisch's current construction and field staff.