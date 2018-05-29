Representative Jeff Howe Announces Senate Bid

ROCKVILLE -- State Representative Jeff Howe of Rockville wants to switch chambers in the Minnesota State Legislature. The Republican announced Tuesday that he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Michelle Fischbach of Paynesville.

Fischbach became the full-time Lieutenant Governor last week, and at the same time announced she was giving up her seat in the Senate. A special election for the Senate District 13 seat will be held during the general election in November.

Howe was first elected to the House District 13A seat in 2012, and he was re-elected in 2014 and 2016.