Reports; Timberwolves Fire Thibodeau

Multiple reports indicate the Timberwolves have fired team President and head coach Tom Thibodeau. The decision happened just hours after the Wolves won at home against the L.A. Lakers to improve to 19-21. Thibodeau's record in Minnesota was 97-107.

Scott Layden stays on as the team's General Manager. Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will take over as the team's head coach on an interim basis. Ryan Saunders is the son for former Wolves head coach and General Manager Flip Saunders. The Wolves play at Oklahoma City Tuesday night at 7 p.m, pregame on WJON at 6:30 p.m..