Report: Minnesotans Are the Least Stressed

UNDATED -- Take a deep breath and relax, we Minnesotans apparently have less stress than our counterparts in every other state. According to a new report by Wallet Hub , they rank Minnesota as the #1 least-stressed state.

They rank Minnesota as the best state when it comes to both money-related and health & safety related stress. We're third for family-related stress. And, ninth for work-related stress.

Wallet Hub also ranked Minnesota high for most psychologists per capita, having a low divorce rate, a low percentage of the population below the poverty line, individuals having a high credit score, and a low percentage of the population having fair or poor health.

Minnesota is followed by North Dakota, Utah, Iowa, and South Dakota.