Report: Gas More Important than Healthcare for Most Americans

UNDATED -- Eighty-six percent of Americans say they depend on gasoline for their everyday lives. That's according to a study by the website gasbuddy.com .

Whether that's to get to work, school, or make it between the two. Everyone is responding to the fact that they need gas. What we found was rather alarming in terms that Americans would rather get free gas over free cash or free dinner.

Spokesman Patrick DeHaan says, in their study, gas ranked above healthcare and emergency funding in importance.

He says young people ages 18 to 24 are impacted the most when gas prices go up.

The study says the number one way people pay for gas is with a debit card with number two being a credit card.