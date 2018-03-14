Repeat Domestic Abuser Faces New Charges in Drunken Attack

FOLEY -- A repeat domestic abuser is facing new charges after an assault call in northeast St. Cloud Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Bryan Pritchett is charged with second-degree assault and two counts of felony domestic assault.

Police were called to an apartment unit at 45 14th Avenue Northeast at about 12:15 p.m. on a domestic situation in progress. When police arrived, they say the apartment was in complete disarray including a broken coffee table, damaged TV and other items strewn about.

Officers interviewed a woman who identified herself as the victim. She said Pritchett had come to the apartment the night before and began drinking. In a few hours, she said Pritchett got angry and threatened her with a chef's knife and a hammer. He also punched the woman in the jaw before going into another room and falling asleep.

Records show when Pritchett got up the next morning, he began drinking again. Things escalated and Pritchett allegedly pushed the victim up against the wall and choked her for several minutes. He also allegedly held the knife and hammer up and told her he wanted to kill her as he approached her.

Pritchett has previous assault, terroristic threats and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order convictions dating back to as early as 2012.