Remains of Soldier MIA from Korean War Identified

WILLMAR (AP)-- The remains of a Minnesota soldier was reported missing in action in North Korea 68 years ago have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Army Master Sgt. Carl H. Lindquist of Willmar was identified by research that included DNA, dental records and chest X-rays.

Lindquist was reported missing on Nov. 29, 1950, after a battle. He was 32 years old.

The agency says Lindquist's remains were among those recovered in 1954 during what later came to be called "Operation Glory."

Lindquist was declared "non-recoverable" after none of the remains could be connected to him. They were buried along with other unidentified remains in Hawaii.

The POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Lindquist's remains in 2013 and sent them for identification.