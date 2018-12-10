Red Kettle Campaign Over Halfway Towards $195,000 Goal

ST. CLOUD -- With just under two weeks left in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, numbers are trending in a more positive direction opposed to last year.

Major Mike Parker with the St. Cloud Salvation Army says to date they have raised roughly $103,000 towards their goal.

We have just 13 days left and at this point we are at 53% of our goal of $195,000 which ends the day before Christmas. And that's just a little head of last year.

He says the funds from the Red Kettle campaign counts for roughly 1/3 of their yearly budget to go towards their numerous programs.

We have the shelter, the new meal program, three children's programs, we have the food pantry, utility assistance to name a few. So we have a variety of things we offer to the community to help support those who are struggling at various times.

He says you can find a red kettle outside several area businesses including Walmart, Coborns and more. They also still have opportunities for you and your family to sign up as a bell ringer.

If you like to volunteer to become a bell ringer you can contact the Salvation Army at 252-4552.