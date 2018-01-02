ST. PAUL (AP) -- A Ramsey County judge has pleaded guilty to drunken driving in St. Paul on New Year's Day and apologized.

Judge G. Tony Atwal pleaded guilty Tuesday to one gross misdemeanor count of DWI. Other charges were dismissed.

Reports say Atwal said in court he ``can't express in words'' the remorse he feels, and that he is ``humbled and shamed by what happened.''

Atwal was sentenced to a year in the Ramsey County workhouse, with 345 of the days stayed for two years. Atwal will have to serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring.

In a statement, Atwal's attorney, Patrick Cotter, said Atwal ``accepts full responsibility for this mistake and he accepts the consequences.''

The 43-year-old judge pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2007 in Washington County.