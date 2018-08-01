Put Your Cooking, Baking Skills to the Test at the Fair

SAUK RAPIDS -- If people tell you that you make a great salsa, hotdish, or cupcake you can put your recipe to the test this week at the Benton County Fair. They have daily food contests starting Wednesday.

Anyone can enter. You do not have to pre-register. There are three contests every day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And on Sunday we only have the one.

Sue Bengtson manages the Hobby Craft Building at the fair. She says all entries must be homemade. And, remember to bring a copy of your recipe with you.

At some point, when we get enough recipes, we are going to publish a Benton County Fair cookbook.

There are small prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers for each contest.

Wednesday the contest at 2:00 p.m. is "Favorite Minnesota Hotdish", at 3:00 p.m. it's "rhubarb" and at 4:00 p.m. it's "Most Awesome Cupcake".