Proposed Designs Paint Clear Picture on Amphitheater Project

WAITE PARK -- Design plans for the proposed Waite Park Amphitheater are starting to take shape.

During a work session Monday, city officials, the park board and AMP committee were presented with significant layout designs on how the site will look.

Back in December the council gave Oertel Architects the green light to start designing plans and specifics based on feedback from previous discussions.

Features include 4,000 to 5,000 seating capacity, with standing and fix seating, concession stands, restrooms, performance stage, loading dock, artist lounge, video screens, walking trails around the quarry, and use of as much natural elements around the site.

Waite Park is requesting $5-million in state bonding towards the projected $10-million project. Their request was left out of last years state bonding fund.

Both the House and Senate Bonding Committee's have toured the site as part of their bonding tours. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says a bill for the project is in place this year, however it's still early in the session to see if the request will be approved.

Johnson says there are still many moving parts to the project and the city needs to figure out what extra amenities are affordable.

The next steps for the project would be for the architect to take the feedback received Monday and apply it to the designs which will be presented back to the council in about three weeks.