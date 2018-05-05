Proposal Would Update Minnesota Food Code

ST. CLOUD (AP) — Proposed changes to Minnesota's food code would introduce new health standards for the state's food service industry.

The state Department of Health and the state Department of Agriculture proposed the changes in November.

The report says the alterations reflect changes in the food industry, such as the creation of food trucks and pop-up restaurants, as well as increased consumer interest and concern in where food comes from and how it's prepared.

The proposed rules emphasize "food sanitation and safety measures critical to preventing foodborne disease."