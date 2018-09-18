Professor Convicted Of Falsifying Retirement Assets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A University of Minnesota professor has been convicted of falsifying the value of his retirement accounts in an attempt to cheat his ex-wife out of her share.

Fifty-seven-year-old Massoud Amin has been found guilty of attempted theft by swindle and aggravated forgery in Hennepin County District Court. Prosecutors say Amin attempted to reduce the value of the marital assets by forging financial statements in one retirement account and omitting information in a second account.

Amin's former wife could have lost nearly $354,000 in assets. Amin is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and the director of the Technological Leadership Institute.

The university says it's aware of the conviction and will be reviewing the matter.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.