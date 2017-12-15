Private Music School in St. Paul Abruptly Closing

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A private college in St. Paul is abruptly closing its doors, leaving bewildered students wondering what to do next.

McNally Smith College of Music sent an email to students Thursday saying it would be closing Dec. 20, the end of the semester. Instructors also received an email informing them of the closure. Board chairman Jack McNally explained the longtime downtown school could not make its payroll.

Student Megan Freitas says the closure left many in tears in the college hallways. Freitas says she's just 15 credits away from earning a bachelor's degree in general music.

McNally Smith is a private two- and four-year college with about 600 students and 100 faculty members and focuses on music performance, music production and the music business.