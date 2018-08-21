Presidents, City Officials Welcome Area Residents [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The welcome wagons are out this week at St. Cloud State University.

In partnership with the St. Cloud Police Department and St. Cloud Technical and Community College, groups of officials are greeting residents that live near campus.

Joining in on Tuesday night's welcoming crew were, SCSU President Robbyn Wacker , SCTCC President Annesa Cheek , St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis .

The goal of the welcome walks is to give residents city ordinance information, promote safety and encourage student residents to get involved on campus.

This is the tenth year St. Cloud State has been doing welcome walks.