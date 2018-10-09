Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral Crusader boys soccer team ended the regular season on a high note, picking up their 11th straight win with a 3-1 victory over Sartell Monday night.
Noah Amundson, Chandler Hendricks and Jake Manar all scored goals for CHS in the win, while Jack Thibault made nine saves for the Crusaders.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Apollo 4, Rocori 0
Girls Soccer
Apollo 4, Rocori 0
Sartell 0, Cathedral 0
TUESDAY:
Boys Soccer
Section Playoffs
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Melrose 4 PM
Volleyball
Sartell @ Rocori
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech @ Willmar
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead @ Cathedral 7:15